60th U.S. Coronavirus Case Reported by Alex Azar

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has climbed to 60. The location of the case has not been reported.

CNBC reports that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, "Coming into this hearing, I was informed that we have a 15th confirmed case, the epidemiology of which we are still discerning," during his testimony before a house panel.

This is the seventh new U.S. case reported today. Six new cases among repatriated Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were reported earlier today. These patients tested positive after returning to the U.S.

The new cases follow warnings from the CDC that the coronavirus may cause severe disruption to everyday life in the U.S. The CDC is preparing for eventual spread of the virus in the U.S.



President Trump is scheduled to give a press conference on the coronavirus today at 5 p.m. ET.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

