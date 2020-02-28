California Reports Second Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin

California has reported a second coronavirus case of unknown origin. The case any other case or a travel history to countries with known coronavirus outbreaks. The case also has no known connection to the first case of unknown origin in California.

The case was first reported by The Wasihington Post. The new case is also in a different county then the previous case. The new case is located in Santa Clara County and the first case was in Solano County.

The new case raises concern that there is community transmission of the novel coronavirus in the state of California and could be the start of a cluster or clusters in the state. More cases are likely to appear. Contact tracing will be done on this patient to try and quarantine exposed individuals and find any new cases.

A Patch report says Santa Clara County health officials will hold a new conference about the latest case at 4 p.m. local time.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

