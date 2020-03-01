Over Fifty Residents and Staff Sick at Kirkland, Washington Nursing Facility, Firefighters in Quaran

There is a serious coronavirus situation at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington. The nursing and rehab center is an example of how clusters form and how the coronavirus could be devastating to nursing homes, the elderly and their families.

There have been two confirmed cases associated with the Life Care Center. One of the cases - a woman in her 70s - is in serious condition. A Kiro 7 news story says over 50 additional residents and staff members are ill with respiratory symptoms. Some are hospitalized with pneumonia. These could all become additional cases because of the two confirmed cases, however, they have not yet been confirmed with a coronavirus test.

A separate Kiro 7 report says 23 firefighters and two police officers are being quarantined because they previously responded to calls at the facility. None of them are currently showing symptoms and they have not been tested.

The Kirkland Reporter says a faculty member and 16 nursing students may also have been exposed to the virus at the Life Care Center.

Precautions need to be ramped up at other nursing homes around the country as seniors appear to be the most vulnerable to the novel virus. Any patients with coronavirus symptoms should be isolated and local health officials should be contacted.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

