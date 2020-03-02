New Hampshire Reports First Coronavirus Case

Posted on March 2, 2020

New Hampshire has reported its first coronavirus case. The person had recently traveled to Italy. The U.S. has not stopped plane traffic from Italy where there is a major coronavirus outbreak.

NECN reports that the person is an adult from Grafton County. The person has been put on home isolation. The person is a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee.

The New Hampshire DOH coronavirus page has this listed as a presumptive positive case. It will require CDC confirmatory testing. There are over 90 confirmed cases in the U.S.

