Illinois Reports Fourth Coronavirus Case

Illinois has reported its fourth coronavirus case. The latest patient is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case. She is in quarantined at home and is said to be in good condition.

The IDPH says in a release, "Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission. Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."



NBC Chicago reports that the 3rd case - the spouse of the woman - is still in the hospital in isolation. It has not been revealed how he was initially infected. Contact tracing is underway on these cases.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

