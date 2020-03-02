Washington State Reports Three New Coronavirus Deaths

The state of Washington has reported four new coronavirus cases and three new deaths. This brings the total to 18 cases and five deaths for Washington.

KOMO News reports that two of the new deaths were residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. We reported earlier that this center was a likely cluster of cases with dozens of residents and staff members reportedly showing symptoms. The virus is known to be especially dangerous for the elderly and people with multiple comorbidities.

KIRO 7 is reporting that fifty people are being tested for symptoms at the Kirkland facility. The report says health officials say there is not widespread local transmission in the community. However, the virus has certainly been spreading inside the facility for at least a week.



BNO News tweeted this more ominous warning from a King County, WA health officer:



King County, WA health officer: "The risk for all of us of becoming infected will be increasing, and although most of the cases will be mild or moderate, the infection can cause serious illness and there's a potential for many people to become ill at the same time" — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 2, 2020

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

