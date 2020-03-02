Georgia Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases

Posted on March 2, 2020

The U.S. state of Georgia has announced its two first coronavirus cases. The cases were announced late on Monday, March 3rd in a press conference led by Georgie Governor Brian Kemp. Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health and Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist also attended the briefing.

The two cases are a couple in Atlanta. One of them recently returned from Italy according to an AJC report.

The couple is being home quarantined.

There are now 103 cases in the U.S. with six deaths.

Additional Virus Information

2019-nCoV


You can find more information about the coronavirus and a growing list of helpful resources on our coronavirus resources page.

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
More from Science Space & Robots

  • Wasp-Mimicking Praying Mantis Discovered in Peru
  • How to Make Magnetic Slime from American Chemical Society
  • Mold Pigs: Tiny Invertebrates From 30 Million Years Ago
  • NASA Shares Black Hole Visualizations
  • Mosasaurs May Have Used Breast Stroke to Ambush Prey