Georgia Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases

The U.S. state of Georgia has announced its two first coronavirus cases. The cases were announced late on Monday, March 3rd in a press conference led by Georgie Governor Brian Kemp. Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health and Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist also attended the briefing.

The two cases are a couple in Atlanta. One of them recently returned from Italy according to an AJC report.

The couple is being home quarantined.

There are now 103 cases in the U.S. with six deaths.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

