New New York Coronavirus Case Involves Community Spread

Posted on March 3, 2020

New York has reported a new case of the coronavirus. This is the second case for the state. The new case involves community spread. The patient lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan.

A report on CNN says the patient does not have a travel history outside the U.S. The person did travel to Miami.

Governor Andrew Guomo is quoted as saying, "It would be what we call a community spread case."

The Manhattan work history is concerning especially if the person went to work while symptomatic. The patient is in the hospital. The age of the patient was not provided. Contact tracing is underway.

Update: The patient is in serious condition:



Additional Virus Information

2019-nCoV


You can find more information about the coronavirus and a growing list of helpful resources on our coronavirus resources page.

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
More from Science Space & Robots

  • Wasp-Mimicking Praying Mantis Discovered in Peru
  • How to Make Magnetic Slime from American Chemical Society
  • Mold Pigs: Tiny Invertebrates From 30 Million Years Ago
  • NASA Shares Black Hole Visualizations
  • Mosasaurs May Have Used Breast Stroke to Ambush Prey