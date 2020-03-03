New New York Coronavirus Case Involves Community Spread

New York has reported a new case of the coronavirus. This is the second case for the state. The new case involves community spread. The patient lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan.

A report on CNN says the patient does not have a travel history outside the U.S. The person did travel to Miami.



Governor Andrew Guomo is quoted as saying, "It would be what we call a community spread case."



The Manhattan work history is concerning especially if the person went to work while symptomatic. The patient is in the hospital. The age of the patient was not provided. Contact tracing is underway.



Update: The patient is in serious condition:



Yesterday, a New York State resident with respiratory issues was diagnosed with the Coronavirus at a New York City hospital. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 3, 2020

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

