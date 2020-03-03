Powerful Nashville Tornadoes Kill 19

Deadly tornadoes wrecked havoc in the Nashville, Tennessee area last night. At least 19 people were killed and numerous buildings were destroyed. There was also heavy damage at the John C. Tune Airport.

A powerful tornado passed through downtown tornado around 1 a.m. according to WKRN. Tornadoes that happen when many people are sleeping are always the most dangerous. WKRN says the path was similar to a 1998 tornado.

Here are some videos showing some of the devastation:

