UK Reports 32 New Coronavirus Cases

The UK has reported 32 new coronavirus cases. This is the biggest jump in a single day for the UK.

29 of the cases involved travel and in three of the cases it has not yet been determined how they contracted the virus. A gov.uk release from CMO Chris Whitty says, "Three additional patients contracted the virus in the UK and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad. This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun."

The UK DHS also says 80 of its coronavirus cases are from England and five are from Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. It says it will



UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 4 March 2020, a total of 16,659 people have been tested:



16,574 negative.

85 positive.



For latest information visit:

â–¶ï¸https://t.co/CZh5JdyN2Q pic.twitter.com/Zlu9TSBUwH — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 4, 2020

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

