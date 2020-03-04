UK Reports 32 New Coronavirus Cases

Posted on March 4, 2020

The UK has reported 32 new coronavirus cases. This is the biggest jump in a single day for the UK.

29 of the cases involved travel and in three of the cases it has not yet been determined how they contracted the virus. A gov.uk release from CMO Chris Whitty says, "Three additional patients contracted the virus in the UK and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad. This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun."

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
