Los Angeles Reports Six New Coronavirus Cases and Declares Health Emergency

Los Angeles County has declared a coronavirus health emergency while also reporting six new cases of the deadly virus. The county has also been increasing testing this week.

The information is not yet on the L.A. County public health site but there is a breaking news story in the Los Angeles Times. The article does not contain details yet about these cases other than that there were found with the increase in testing. There are now 7 cases in Los Angeles.

Note: You can also get updates from LA Public Health on Twitter, @lapublichealth.

New York City also announced four new cases today. They are the wife, two sons and a neighbor of a previous case. The initial case is a lawyer who works in Manhattan.

Spread of this virus in major cities is of obvious great concern because the virus could spread rapidly through the larger populations and public transportation. Large numbers of sick people could quickly overwhelm hospitals and health services designed to accommodate a limited number of sick people at a time.



Update: KTLA 5 says L.A. health authorities are saying all six cases have an "assumed known exposure source."





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

