Two New Cases of Community Spread Coronavirus in New York City
Posted on March 5, 2020New York City has announced two new coronavirus cases in New York City. Both cases are of unknown origin and involve community spread. A report from NBC New York says the cases are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. Both are in the hospital in the ICU. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new cases on Morning Joe this morning. He says, "We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common. We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed."
NY1 shared this interesting image showing how the New York state cases connect so far. The latest cases have no known connections. Contact tracing of these new cases could reveal more cases.
It is not clear at this time if the two new #coronavirus diagnoses in New York are linked to any of the previous cases for the city or state. Here's a breakdown of how the cases connect: pic.twitter.com/2XULKmjQNS— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) March 5, 2020
Additional Virus Information
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID
