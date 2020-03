Hospital in Northern Italy Expands Grounds Using Tents

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus so far. Italy has nearly 6,000 cases and 233 deaths as of March 7, 2020. This video from ABC News shows how Italy has expanded a hospital in a northern Italy using tents. The tents expand the space available and also provide a way to keep coronavirus patients separate from other hospital patients.You can find more information about the coronavirus and a growing list of helpful resources on our coronavirus resources page.