Alabama Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Alabama has confirmed its first case of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The case is located in Mongtomery County.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says in a statement, "The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled."

A release from Governor Kay Ivey does not indicate whether or not the lone case in Alabama is community spread or travel related.

The Alabama Public Health site's coronavirus page says less than ten people were tested through March 12th.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID