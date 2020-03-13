Washington State Coronavirus Cases Climb to 568 with 37 Deaths

Washington state now has 568 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus with 37 deaths. Most of the cases are King county (328) and Snohomish county (133).

This is an increase of 81 cases and 6 deaths from yesterday. The latest figures from Washington can be found on the Washington State DOH coronavirus page.

25 of the deaths in King county are associated with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing facility which has been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus.

Washington has tested over 6,500 people. The state's DOH coronavirus page says, "COVID-19 is spreading in several communities in Washington, the risk of exposure is increasing for people who live in our state."



Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID