Hordes of Hungry Monkeys Fight Over Food in Thailand

Monkeys in Thailand are used to obtaining food from tourists. Many of those tourists are no longer in Thailand because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. This has left the monkeys very hungry and desperate for food.

The Guardian reports that the monkeys usually are given food by tourists or steal it from them. The monkey troop sizes are around 500 according to the story. They do scrap regularly but large brawls like the one seen in this video are rare.

The video was filmed Lopburi, a city north-east of Bangkok.





