Florida Reports 25 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases early Saturday morning. Several of the cases do not have a travel history and indicate community spread.

Florida now has a total of 70 cases and three deaths. Florida's positive cases include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The Miami Herald reports that the largest coronavirus cluster in Florida is in Port Everglades.

Florida has has conducted over 500 tests with 221 of these tests pending. The state's latest figures can found on the Florida Health Coronavirus Page.



DOH has confirmed 25 new individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. All are being cared for and isolated. One Orange County, FL resident tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling and has died in California. Visit https://t.co/3p0Ps1K2HY for more information. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID