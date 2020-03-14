Florida Reports 25 New Coronavirus Cases

Posted on March 14, 2020

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases early Saturday morning. Several of the cases do not have a travel history and indicate community spread.

Florida now has a total of 70 cases and three deaths. Florida's positive cases include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The Miami Herald reports that the largest coronavirus cluster in Florida is in Port Everglades.

Florida has has conducted over 500 tests with 221 of these tests pending. The state's latest figures can found on the Florida Health Coronavirus Page.



Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID