Colorado Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Pass 100 Mark

Colorado now has over 100 Covid-19 coronavirus cases. There has been one death in the state - a female in her 80s from El Paso County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it has tested about 800 people so far. Testing started on Feb. 28.

Most of the 101 cases in Colorado are located in Denver (20), Eagle (18) and Arapahoe (10) counties.

Colorado has a drive-up testing site at the Denver Coliseum. It was so busy that it has been closed at times due to high volume.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID