UK Plan Will Have Every Person Over 70 in Self-Isolation for Months

A UK emergency plan will have every UK resident 70 and older in self-isolation. They will be told to stay at home for months.

A BBC News report says the UK is playing wartime measures that include this extreme isolation plan for seniors. Young people with certain health conditions will also be isolated at home. Food and medication will be delivered to those in isolation. The plan is set to be implement within weeks.

The BBC says other wartime-measures include turning hotels into hospitals, locking down cities and having car manufacturers make medical equipment.

European nations have been taking the pandemic increasingly seriously. The strict measures are aimed at flattening the curve and enabling overwhelmed hospitals to have more capacity to treat sick patients. The latest report on UK cases is 1,372 cases and 35 deaths.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID