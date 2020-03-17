U.S. Coronavirus Cases Pass 5,000

The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the U.S. has passed the 5,000 mark. Most of the cases are in New York (1,374 cases), Washington (904 cases) and California (567 cases). There have been 97 deaths in the U.S.

The Worldometer Coronavirus Chart lists the U.S. as having 5,696 cases and 97 deaths. It says nearly 1,000 cases have been added in the past 24 hours. Just over a week ago the U.S. was adding around 100 cases a day and in early March there were only a couple dozen cases added daily. This is partially due to the lack of testing. Coronavirus was spreading the U.S. in February but cases were going unreported.

Many U.S. cities and states are closing bars and restaurants are switching to take-out. San Francisco has taken the strictest measures with a stay at home oder. The U.S. is advising residents to avoid groups of 10 or larger. Even tighter measures to slow the spread of the virus are likely in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID