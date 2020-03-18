New York Adds Over One Thousand New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

New York has added over 1,000 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in a single day. The total number of cases in New York is 2,382 cases. New York City has 1,339 cases - an increase of 695 since yesterday. There have been 20 deaths in New York.

A high percentage of the cases are requiring hospitalization. New York Governor Cuomo says 549 (23% of the cases) are requiring hospitalization. This percentage is a major reason why Covid-19 could end up overwhelming local hospitals in the days ahead.

New York has the most coronavirus cases in the U.S. They have over twice as many as Washington, the state with the second highest number of cases. California is third with 722 cases.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID