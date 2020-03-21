New York State Coronavirus Cases Pass 10,000 Mark

The state of New York continues to report increasing daily Covid-19 coronavirus figures. New York now has 10,356 confirmed cases. This is both due to an increase in testing for the virus and the continuing spread of the virus. New York has tested about 45,000 people.

New York City has the most cases with 6,211. There were 1,803 new cases in New York City since yesterday evening.

1,603 of the cases in New York are hospitalizations or 15% off the cases. This large percentage is why the virus threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Some coronavirus patients also require weeks of intensive care.

New York Gov. Cuomo also noted that people ages 18-49 are 55% off the confirmed coronavirus cases.



Younger people listen up: 55% of NYS #Coronavirus cases are ages 18-49.



Young people aren’t invincible. You can get this and you can give it to someone older you love.



You shouldn’t endanger your own health & you certainly shouldn't endanger other people's health.#StayAtHome — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 21, 2020

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID