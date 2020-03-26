U.S. Now Has Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The U.S. now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The U.S. has over 81,500 confirmed cases which is large than China's 81,285 cases and Italy's 80,589 cases.

Both the BNO tracker and Worldometer tracker now show the U.S. with the most cases followed by China, Italy, Spain and Germany. This was expected as the U.S. has been adding over 13,000 new cases daily for the past couple days. This number is expected to continue to increase over the coming days.

The John Hopkins Tracker still shows China and Italy with more cases than the U.S. but that is likely to change soon.

Note: There are rumors that China's 81,285 case total and 3,287 death toll are undercounted. China changed its criteria for testing more than once and early pneumonia deaths may have been missed. Iran has also been accused of having more cases than reported.



Image: BNO News

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID