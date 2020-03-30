Washington D.C. Issues Coronavirus Stay-at-Home Order

Washington D.C. has joined Virginia, Maryland and many other states and cities with a stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. WTOP reports that residents are directed to stay in their homes except to get food, medical care and a few other exceptions.

The news follows a surge in the D.C. area with 16 coronavirus deaths in a single day. NBC Washington reports that this is the most deaths from the virus in a single day for the D.C. area.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says in a statement, "Our message remains the same: stay home. Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how — by staying home."

BREAKING: Washington, D.C. issues stay-at-home order due to coronavirus — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 30, 2020

