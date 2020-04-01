Spain Records Fifth Consecutive Day with 800+ Coronavirus Deaths

Spain has recorded its fifth day in a row with 800 or more Covid-19 coronavirus deaths. The virus started hitting Spain hard around the middle of March.

The Worldometer Spain tracker has over 9,000 deaths in Spain from the virus and over 102,000 cases. The tracker shows the cases and deaths fairly level over the past several days. However, it is not clear Spain has reached a peak because they could be hitting a testing limit.

BBC News says the death toll could even be greater because some people are dying in their homes and some people have not been tested. BBC News says the death toll could be several thousands of higher. On the plus side, there are likely to be many milder and asymptomatic cases that have not been recorded.





Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID