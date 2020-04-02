Los Angeles Mayor Tells Citizens to Wear Masks

There has been a growing interest in having people wear masks in the U.S. to slow the spread of the virus. There are reports the virus spread easily just from infected people talking and that it can be spread by asymptomatic people. Many experts say wearing masks could be another step to help slow the spread of the virus.

Los Angeles Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti starting recommending yesterday that citizens wear masks. He says use "cloth face coverings" but not surgical and N95 masks which are needed for first responders and medical workers.



Early data suggests many who are infected are not symptomatic, which is why we are recommending you use cloth face coverings plus physical distancing for essential activities.



Do not use surgical and N95 masks, which are reserved for first responders and medical workers. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 2, 2020

There were rumors last week that the CDC would start recommending all citizens wear masks but so far the CDC only recommends wearing one if you are sick or caring for a person who is sick.

Garcetti put on a black face mask during the press conference. He says, "This will be the look."





