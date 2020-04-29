Massachusetts Set New Daily High for Coronavirus Deaths with 252
Posted on April 29, 2020
Massachusetts has set a new daily high for coronavirus deaths with 252 deaths in one day. The state's previous daily high was 221 deaths.
The Boston Herald says Massachusetts also reported 1,963 new cases.
Here are some more Covid-19 statistics for Massachusetts:
- Total Cases - 60,265
- Total Deaths - 3,405
- Current ICU Patients - 1,011
- Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities - 1,982
Additional Virus Information
You can find more information about the coronavirus and a growing list of helpful resources on our coronavirus resources page.
Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID