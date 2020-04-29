Massachusetts Set New Daily High for Coronavirus Deaths with 252

Massachusetts has set a new daily high for coronavirus deaths with 252 deaths in one day. The state's previous daily high was 221 deaths.

The Boston Herald says Massachusetts also reported 1,963 new cases.

Here are some more Covid-19 statistics for Massachusetts:

Total Cases - 60,265

Total Deaths - 3,405

Current ICU Patients - 1,011

Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities - 1,982

Image: IVDC, China CDC via GISAID