Florida Smashes Coronavirus Records

Florida continues to break records for the number of daily coronavirus cases. On Saturday, July 4, the state recorded 11,458 new cases. This is more cases than some countries have reported during the entire outbreak.

CBS News reports that Miami-Dade county has implemented a curfew that began over the holiday weekend. The curfew has residents in home by 10 p.m.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has so far refused calls to require masks statewide in Florida. He is also refusing to close things back down despite the rapid rise in cases.

Florida added over 10,000 new cases again on Sunday, July 5. The state has now recorded over 200,000 cases. Many of them have occurred in the past few weeks.