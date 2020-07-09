SlothBot is a Robot Inspired by Sloths

SlothBot is a robot that was inspired by the sloth, a slow moving endangered species. The SlothBot is also slow moving and was designed to be energy-efficient.

The robot is currently on display at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. It will be monitoring animals and plants in the garden from the trees above.

SlothBot was built by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Magnus Egerstedt, professor and Steve W. Chaddick School Chair in the Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, says in a statement, "SlothBot embraces slowness as a design principle. Thatâ€™s not how robots are typically designed today, but being slow and hyper-energy efficient will allow SlothBot to linger in the environment to observe things we can only see by being present continuously for months, or even years."



