U.S. Sets Daily Coronavirus Record of 63,200 Cases

The U.S. continues to set record cases of coronavirus. The highest total yet was for July 10th with 63,200 cases nationwide. There are currently several major outbreaks of Covid-19 in the U.S.

The record case count comes from data compiled by John Hopkins University according to CNBC. The figures from Worldometer are slightly lower but still show over 61,000 cases a day for the past two days. Daily deaths are also starting to spike again after a drop in June. Deaths are considered a lagging indicator.

Three of the hardest hit states - California, Texas and Florida - accounted for about half of the cases. Previous hot spots like New York are way down from their peak. However, New York is still simmering with around 800 new cases daily.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned that cases could soon reach 100,000 daily cases in the U.S.

If states open schools next month it is likely cases will spike even higher. Covid-19 has shown that it can spread very quickly. With millions of young students in classes they are likely to spread it to each other and then to their parents. Teachers would also be at high risk of contracting the virus.

This video discusses the 60,021 record set on July 9th which was broken the following day.