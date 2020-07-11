New Frogfishes Book Released
Posted on July 11, 2020
A new book about frogfishes, Frogfishes: Biodiversity, Zoogeography, and Behavioral Ecology, has been published by Johns Hopkins University Press. The book is authored by Ted Pietsch, University of Washington professor emeritus of aquatic and fishery sciences.Pietsch explains in a UW release that frogfishes are highly camouflaged and feed by micmicking a sponge or algae-covered rock. They wiggle a lure to attract prey.
Pietsch also says, "This is a fish that 'walks' and 'hop'" across the sea bottom, and clambers about over rocks and coral like a four-legged terrestrial animal but, at the same time, can jet-propel itself through open water. Some lay their eggs encapsulated in a complex, floating, mucus mass, called an "egg raft" while some employ elaborate forms of parental care, carrying their eggs around until they hatch."Here are some details about the book:
- 500 color images
- a look at 5,000 preserved specimens
- an annotated synonymy for all extant taxa, as well as keys and tables to facilitate identification
- insights into frogfish feeding, locomotion, mimicry, and reproductive behavior
- tips for frogfish-seeking divers and aquarists that emphasize conservation
- description of recent scientific advanced, such as emerging DNA sequencing techniques
The book is available from John Hopkins University Press and Amazon.com.
Photo: Johns Hopkins University Press