Cat Five Hurricane Maria to Pound Puerto Rico With Winds, Surge, Heavy Rain, Mudslides and Tornadoes

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has already caused widespread death and destruction with Harvey and Irma. Category 5 hurricane Maria is the latest threat. It is heading for Puerto Rico after devastating the island of Dominica yesterday. Maria is expected to cross over Puerto Rico on Wednesday. It will also impact the US and British Virgin Islands.

Image: NOAA/NASA / JAXA, Owen Kelley

