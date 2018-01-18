Deep Sea Jellyfish Resembles Exploding Firework

The amazing looking Halitrephes maasi jelly resembles an exploding firework. The jellyfish was found by the ROV Hercules which is operated by the E/V Nautilus, a 64-meter research vessel operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust. The Halitrephes maasi was recorded at 1225 meters deep in the Revillagigedo Archipelago off Baja California, Mexico.

Image: EVNautilus/YouTube

The researchers say the extraordinary visual is the result of the lights of the ROV being reflected by the jellyfish. The E/V Nautilus says, "Radial canals that move nutrients through the jelly's bell form a starburst pattern that reflects the lights of ROV Hercules with bright splashes of yellow and pink--but without our lights this gelatinous beauty drifts unseen in the dark."Take a look: