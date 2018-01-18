Deep Sea Jellyfish Resembles Exploding Firework
Posted on January 18, 2018
The amazing looking Halitrephes maasi jelly resembles an exploding firework. The jellyfish was found by the ROV Hercules which is operated by the E/V Nautilus, a 64-meter research vessel operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust. The Halitrephes maasi was recorded at 1225 meters deep in the Revillagigedo Archipelago off Baja California, Mexico.The researchers say the extraordinary visual is the result of the lights of the ROV being reflected by the jellyfish. The E/V Nautilus says, "Radial canals that move nutrients through the jelly's bell form a starburst pattern that reflects the lights of ROV Hercules with bright splashes of yellow and pink--but without our lights this gelatinous beauty drifts unseen in the dark."
Take a look:
Image: EVNautilus/YouTube