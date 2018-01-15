Dinosaur Discovered in China had Iridescent Feathers like a Hummingbird

Vibrant feathers are not a feature solely associated with modern birds. Scientists found the fossil of a duck-sized species of dinosaur that lived 161 million years ago. It had iridescent feathers like a hummingbird. The rainbow colored feathers were located on its head and neck. Researchers say the colors would have shifted and shimmered in the light.

Image: Velizar Simeonovski, The Field Museum