Exoplanet WASP-18b Has a Smothering Stratosphere Dominated by Carbon Monoxide

WASP-18b has a stratosphere loaded with carbon monoxide. There are no signs of water. The planet is located 325 light-years from Earth. WASP-18b has a mass 10 times that of Jupiter. It orbits its star once every 23 hours. It has been observed using NASA's Spitzer and Hubble space telescopes.

Image: NASA/GSFC