Eye Disease Transmitting Oriental Eye Fly Found in China
Posted on August 24, 2017
The Oriental eye fly (Siphunculina funicola) has been discovered in China for the first time. The fly transmits conjunctivitis and other eye diseases to humans and domestic animals. Three new species from the same genus were also discovered.The fly study was conducted by scientists Dr. Xiaoyan Liu, Huazhong Agricultural University, China, Dr. Ding Yang, China Agricultural University and Dr. Emilia P. Nartshuk, Russian Academy of Sciences. The Oriental eye fly was found in Hainan, the southernmost province of China. The fly is known to inhabit other countries in eastern and southern Asia. It is a pest that spreads eye disease to humans and cattle.
The larvae of the flies feed feces or thrive in decaying flesh. They are most commonly found in bird nests, excrement or animal carcasses. A research paper on the spread of the Oriental eye fly and the three new grass fly species was published in the journal, ZooKeys.