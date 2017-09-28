Fishnado? Rain in Tampico, Mexico Included Small Fish

Northeastern Mexico received small fish as precipitation on Tuesday. The fish fell from the sky along with a light rain in the coastal city of Tampico. Tampico is port city located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on the western Gulf of Mexico.

Image: Proteccion Civil Tamaulipas

FISH

RAIN

