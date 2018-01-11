Fossil of Giant Extinct Burrowing Bat Found in New Zealand

Researchers have discovered the fossil of a giant burrowing bat that inhabited New Zealand millions of years ago. The bat was about three times that size of an average modern bat. Burrowing bats are known for their unique foraging behavior where they crawl along the forest leaf litter on all fours hunting for insects and plans to eat. The researchers say the ancient bat species was large enough and had sharp enough teeth that it may have hunted small invertebrates.

Image: Gavin Mouldey