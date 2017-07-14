Google's DeepMind AI Learns How to Walk

Google's DeepMind AI has been learning how to walk. This video shows it successfully walking a pair of legs, a human-like figure and an ant-like four-legged creature over different simulated terrains. Google says DeepMind learned on its own how to move these figures and navigate them around obstacles through a trial-and-error process without receiving specific instructions.

Image: Google

TOPICS :

: GOOGLE

AI

