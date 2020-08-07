Jim Cantore Covers Hurricane Isaias Landfall

Jim Cantore was in the eye wall of the storm as Hurricane Isais made landfall in North Carolina.

Cantore had to kneel down to brace himself against the impact of the strong winds. Isaias strengthen and reached maximum winds of 85 mph with hugher gusts as it made landfall.

The storm had a major impact as it moved rapidly along the eastern U.S. coast knocking out power to millions.

Here is a highlight reel from his live coverage: