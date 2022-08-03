Large Hail Smashes Car Windows in Alberta, Canada

Alberta, Canada was hit by a major thunderstorm on Monday. Destructive hail the size of softballs smashed into cars on Queen Elizabeth II Highway. Many car windows were destroyed by the hail.

Global News Canada reports that 70 vehicles had windshields smashed in from the storm. A temporary triage station had to be set up by first responders to assist motorists.

The following news video shows cars with shattered windows. There were no injuries reported. The end of the clip shows hailstones crashing into a house making a large thud.

