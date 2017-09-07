Miami Local Statement for Cat 5 Hurricane Irma Gives Dire Warnings

Posted on September 7, 2017

Hurricane Irma Cat 5 Funktop Satellite Image

Hurricane Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane headed for the Florida peninsula. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone has Irma making landfall somewhere in south Florida on Sunday as a major hurricane (likely Cat 4 or Cat 5) and move up the peninsula into Georgia. Irma is expected to impact heavily populated areas of Florida including the Miami metropolitan area. If it takes this predicted path Irma will likely become the costliest storm in U.S. history.

The exact impacts are impossible to forecast because even the most accurate forecast cannot pinpoint the exact landfall and small deviations could be significant. It could deviate from the forecast and Miami might escape the eyewall and the most intense winds. The strongest winds of Hurricane Irma will be in the northeast quadrant. If the northern or northeast eyewall scrapes Miami the city would experience the strongest winds Irma has to offer. Irma currently has extreme maximum sustained winds of 175 mph with higher gusts. Wind speeds may be higher in tall skyscrapers.

A recent local advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami, FL gives you an idea of what residents of the region could expect. It also explains why South Florida residents and vacationers are evacuating and seeking shelter. The Miami NWS says to "prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across South Florida" and "prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across coastal Collier, Mainland Monroe, coastal Miami-Dade counties including Biscayne Bay."

Potential Wind Impacts Potential Surge Impacts Potential Flooding Rain Impacts There could also be isolated tornadoes. The hurricane will also continue north causing severe to extreme damage in other parts of the state including Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Jacksonville. Irma will weaken once it is inland but cities well inland will still experience hurricane force winds (75 mph+). It is a large hurricane with hurricane force winds extending outward for 70 miles. Irma may also continue growing larger because of the warm ocean temperatures between Irma and Florida.

Image: NOAA


More from Science Space & Robots


  • Eye Disease Transmitting Oriental Eye Fly Found in China


  • Yellow Sea Snake in Nighttime Ambush Posture


  • Australian Teen Left Bleeding After Rare Attack by Sea Fleas




  • Insect Inspired LAURON Robot Designed for Planetary Exploration


  • New Orinoco Fish Species Named After Singer Enya


  • Scientists Invent Scorpion Milking Machine