New Crab Species is Covered in Star-Shaped Tubercles

A newly discovered crab species is covered in star-shaped tubercles. The crab species was found in red coral beds during a survey of a seamount by Peng-Chia-Yu Island, Taiwan. The crab species has also been found in the Philippines.

Image: Dr. Peter K. L. Ng

TOPICS :

: CRABS

TAIWAN

PHILIPPINES

