New Porcelain Crab Species Discovered in Colombia

A new species of porcelain crab has been discovered in Colombia. It was discovered by researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama and the Justus-Liebig University in Giessen, Germany (JLU). The new species, Pachycheles tuerkayi, is named for the late Michael Türkay, head of the Crustacea Section at the Senckenberg Research Institute in Germany.

