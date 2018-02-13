Robot Dog Opens Door For Another Robot Dog

Boston Dynamics is making its robotic dogs smarter and increasingly more capable. The company equipped its SpotMini robot with an arm that extends from its head. The arm has a grasping claw attached to it.

Image: YouTube/Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics released a video entitled, "Hey Buddy, Can You Give Me a Hand?," to show what SpotMini can do with its new arm and claw. The video shows an armless SpotMini robot unable to open a door. Another SpotMini walks over to help. This robotic dog has the arm attachment. It uses its claw to turn the handle on the door. It then props the door open with one of its legs while pushing the door completely open with its claw head.These robot dogs used to be trapped in the lab. Now they can free themselves thanks to the new grasping arm attached to their heads.