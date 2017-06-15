Scientists Genetically Engineer Glow-in-the-Dark Mosquito Killing Fungus to Produce Spider and Scorpion Venom

Scientists have genetically engineered a mosquito-killing fungus. The fungus glows in the dark and produces spider and scorpion toxins. The fungus can be seen on the dead female mosquito above.

Image: Brian Lovett

TOPICS :

: MOSQUITOES

SPIDERS

MALARIA

More from Science Space & Robots