Scientists Plan to Destroy Weeds With Laser Equipped Robots

German scientists are developing lasers that could be used by robots to kill weeds. Dr. Julio Pastrana and Tim Wigbels from the Institute of Geodesy and Geoinformation at the University of Bonn envision robots that could automatically identify weeds in a field and then destroy the weeds with a short laser pulse. They are pictured above happily working on their weed recognition software.

Image: University of Bonn

