Sinosauropteryx Dinosaur Had Bandit Mask Facial Pattern

Researchers from the University of Bristol say a small feathered dinosaur named Sinosauropteryx had a bandit mask-like stripe across its eyes. This type of facial mask is still seen on modern animals, such as raccoons. Scientists say it helps creatures avoid being detected by both predators and prey.

Image: Robert Nicholls

