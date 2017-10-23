Skull Analysis Suggests Deaf Neandertal Survived With Help From Friends

Scientists discovered a Neandertal skull and skeletal remains in 1957 at the Shanidar Cave in Iraqi Kurdistan. It was discovered by Ralph Solecki, an American archaeologist. The 50,000-year-old skull indicates that the Neandertal - known as Shanidar 1 - suffered multiple injuries and degenerations. New research indicates the Neandertal was also deaf.

Image: Erik Trinkaus

