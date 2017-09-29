SpaceX Wants to Take You Anywhere On Earth in Under One Hour

SpaceX and CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled a huge reusable rocket called BFR. You can probably guess what the abbreviation is short for. The big 122 meter tall rocket will be used along by SpaceX as an interplanetary transport system. The rockets would help SpaceX establish a lunar base. The company also plans to land two cargo ships on Mars by 2022.

Image: SpaceX

TOPICS :

: SPACEX

TRAVEL

More from Science Space & Robots