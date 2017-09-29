SpaceX Wants to Take You Anywhere On Earth in Under One Hour
Posted on September 29, 2017
SpaceX and CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled a huge reusable rocket called BFR. You can probably guess what the abbreviation is short for. The big 122 meter tall rocket will be used along by SpaceX as an interplanetary transport system. The rockets would help SpaceX establish a lunar base. The company also plans to land two cargo ships on Mars by 2022.Yesterday, Musk also revealed that the BFR could be used here on Earth for transportation. Musk says the BFR will be capable of taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour.
Elon Musk wrote on Instagram that it will actually take just 30 minutes for most trips. He also says it would cost about as much as a plane ticket. Musk writes, "Fly to most places on Earth in under 30 mins and anywhere in under 60. Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft. Forgot to mention that."
The following simulation video was released to illustrate the concept. People take a boat to the launchpad in New York City and then board the huge rocket. They arrive in Shanghai 39 minutes after takeoff. The video says most trips would take less than 30 minutes.